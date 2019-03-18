Brinker Capital Inc. Has $4.52 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,463 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 163,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 48,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

