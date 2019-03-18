Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 30,206 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $101,203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 366,348 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 661,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 365,281 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 292,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $8,412,000.

Shares of SH stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

