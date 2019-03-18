Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 299 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,565,442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,950,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,010,000 after buying an additional 767,198 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Raytheon by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 736,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after acquiring an additional 688,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raytheon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,549,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,660,126,000 after acquiring an additional 638,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Raytheon by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,485,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,806,000 after acquiring an additional 448,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

NYSE RTN opened at $177.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

