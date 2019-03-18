Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,330,000 after buying an additional 578,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,330,000 after buying an additional 578,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after buying an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,734,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,792,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

XEL opened at $56.50 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

