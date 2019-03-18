Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 653,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,130,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kraft Heinz at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,036,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,037,000 after purchasing an additional 999,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,113,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,589,000 after purchasing an additional 451,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

KHC opened at $32.09 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.