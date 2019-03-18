Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $31,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 451,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 106.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 209,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.64.

Shares of DFS opened at $73.16 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In related news, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,350,761.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $2,000,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,633,248.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,704. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-acquires-1070-shares-of-discover-financial-services-dfs.html.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.