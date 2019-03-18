Brady Corp (BRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Brady in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other Brady news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $1,036,601.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,808. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Brady by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 38,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 100,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,669. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. Brady has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

