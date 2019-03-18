Brady Corp (BRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) will announce sales of $296.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.90 million. Brady reported sales of $298.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.50 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brady in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Brady news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,808 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,189,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,874,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brady by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,221,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,199,000 after buying an additional 273,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,074,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,446,000 after buying an additional 208,942 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.80. 249,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. Brady has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

