BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Stake Increased by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,817,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,864 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $43,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 139.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 114.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMP. Bank of America cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

