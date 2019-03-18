BOX Token Market Capitalization Reaches $3.27 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $3.90 million worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00026767 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00036797 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,555,730 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

