Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $31.61.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $196,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Boot Barn by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
