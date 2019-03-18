Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $196,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Boot Barn by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

