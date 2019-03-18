Boot Barn (BOOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.32. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $196,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,330,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $7,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 425,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 425,193 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,017.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 415,495 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

