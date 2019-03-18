BoostCoin (BOST) Market Cap Hits $14,827.00

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BoostCoin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $14,827.00 and $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023230 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004796 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006557 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00122862 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

