Boohoo Group (BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC began coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 231.73 ($3.03).

BOO opened at GBX 179.45 ($2.34) on Friday. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 328.93 ($4.30).

In related news, insider Peter Wodehouse Williams purchased 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.92 ($32,638.08).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

