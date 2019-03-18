Bokf Na Purchases New Holdings in Cable One Inc (CABO)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Cable One by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $947.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $597.40 and a 12 month high of $970.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 34.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 price objective on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective (up from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,043.75.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

