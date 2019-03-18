Bokf Na Boosts Position in CBS Co. (CBS)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 423.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,713 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CBS by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 466,687 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 155,492 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in CBS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,378 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CBS by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,194 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 127,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in CBS by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,469.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBS in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBS in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on CBS from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens upgraded CBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

NYSE:CBS opened at $47.70 on Monday. CBS Co. has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

