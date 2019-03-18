BOAT Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,514.00 (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One BOAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOAT has a market capitalization of $14,514.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOAT has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.02313442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00479594 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021518 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023574 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020710 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010310 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00043132 BTC.

BOAT Coin Profile

BOAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 72,393,360 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat . BOAT’s official website is boatcoin.net

BOAT Coin Trading

BOAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

