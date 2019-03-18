BMO Capital Markets Raises First Republic Bank (FRC) Price Target to $111.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens raised First Republic Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.57.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $103.56 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 66.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.