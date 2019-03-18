BMO Capital Markets Raises Badger Daylighting (BAD) Price Target to C$49.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAD. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Shares of TSE:BAD opened at C$40.64 on Thursday. Badger Daylighting has a 12 month low of C$22.59 and a 12 month high of C$41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$1,065,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,622,669.90.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.