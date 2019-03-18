BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target to $325.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Nomura set a $305.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $336.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.96.

Shares of ULTA opened at $338.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $199.15 and a fifty-two week high of $345.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. FMR LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after purchasing an additional 675,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 513,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $125,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $46,445,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,356,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

