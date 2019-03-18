Blucora Inc (BCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report $216.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.02 million to $217.60 million. Blucora posted sales of $205.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $590.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $591.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $635.58 million, with estimates ranging from $634.35 million to $636.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Blucora had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.54.

BCOR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 211,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Blucora has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $41.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,822,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,756,000 after buying an additional 60,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,785,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,597,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,785,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,597,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 12.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,639,000 after purchasing an additional 296,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,937,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

