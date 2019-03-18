Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,956.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $7,956.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00055044 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00002280 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,641,043 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

