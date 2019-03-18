BlackRock Inc. Has $237.48 Million Position in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358,969 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 242,250 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.00% of Performance Food Group worth $237,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

