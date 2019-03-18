BlackRock Inc. Has $223.25 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $223,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG opened at $81.07 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.24 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $197,396.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,872.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,602,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,158,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

