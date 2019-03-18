BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Holdings Lifted by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 price target (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $455.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 44,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $18,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.49. 2,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $573.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

