BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.57 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $9.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

