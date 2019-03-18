Black Knight Inc (BKI) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,807,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Black Knight worth $396,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI opened at $52.52 on Monday. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Knight Equity started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $44.94 price target on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.75 price target (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Black Knight from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/black-knight-inc-bki-stake-lowered-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.