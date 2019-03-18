BitRent Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. BitRent has a total market cap of $229,213.00 and approximately $2,011.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRent token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, BitRent has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00387741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.01659674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004847 BTC.

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent was first traded on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

