BitCoen 24 Hour Volume Hits $76.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 337.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00001835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 516.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $519,671.00 and $76.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.03736029 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025245 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002997 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

