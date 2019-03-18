BioSolar (BSRC) & Sunworks (SUNW) Critical Contrast

BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioSolar and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSolar N/A N/A -$2.78 million N/A N/A Sunworks $70.96 million 0.17 -$7.22 million ($0.14) -3.32

BioSolar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares BioSolar and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSolar N/A -44.90% 4,175.63% Sunworks -8.09% -26.79% -9.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BioSolar has a beta of -2.52, indicating that its share price is 352% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioSolar and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSolar 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sunworks beats BioSolar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSolar

BioSolar, Inc. develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products. The company was formerly known as BioSolar Labs, Inc. and changed its name to BioSolar, Inc. in June 2006. BioSolar, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

