BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “Bionano reported (on 3/14) 4Q18 and YE18 with revenue of $4M and $12M, respectively, representing y/y growth of 41% and 26%. The company reported a net loss for the year of ($18.5M) and ended the period with $16.5M in cash on the balance sheet.””

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

NASDAQ BNGO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $4.75. 20,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,666. BioNano Genomics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.19.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in BioNano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,704,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in BioNano Genomics by 1,666.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 75,379 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

