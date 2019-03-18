BidaskClub Upgrades SEI Investments (SEIC) to “Sell”

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

SEI Investments stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,173,328.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,811,713 shares in the company, valued at $520,315,140.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Klauder acquired 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $154,909.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,159,725. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 99,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 686,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,940,000 after buying an additional 183,302 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

