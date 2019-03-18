BidaskClub Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEIS. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $71.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

