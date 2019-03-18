BidaskClub Downgrades LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $39.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LegacyTexas Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.

LTXB opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Brian Mccall sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,140,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,519 shares of company stock worth $2,015,321 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 125,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

