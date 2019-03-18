BidaskClub Downgrades B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Hold

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of RILY opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $456.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.70.
In related news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,310.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,194,551 shares of company stock worth $5,017,729 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.
