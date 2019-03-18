BidaskClub Downgrades B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Hold

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of RILY opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $456.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

In related news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,310.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,194,551 shares of company stock worth $5,017,729 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,517,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 169,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 58,080 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

