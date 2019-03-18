BidaskClub Downgrades Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $125.89 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $54,422.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,246,822.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,987,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,495,465.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 780.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

