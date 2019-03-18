BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) Given $29.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $29.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BG Staffing an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. BG Staffing has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

