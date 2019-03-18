Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,487,000 after purchasing an additional 293,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

