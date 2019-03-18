Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 22,213 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 25,532.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,213 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tivity Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Tivity Health by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tivity Health by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

TVTY stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tivity Health Inc has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.66 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

