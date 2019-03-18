Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $67.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $53.38 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/berman-capital-advisors-llc-sells-657-shares-of-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.