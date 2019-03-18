BB Biotech AG Has $83.33 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

BB Biotech AG decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,332,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 622,392 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.7% of BB Biotech AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BB Biotech AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $83,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,393,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

