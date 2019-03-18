Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.72% of Esquire Financial worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 97.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.92. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $29.45.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

