Bart M. Schwartz Sells 20,000 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Director Bart M. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $648,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,666.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. HMS had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

