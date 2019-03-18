Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.27.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Desjardins raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,128. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 18.23 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

