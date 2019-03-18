Barclays PLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in EQGP Holdings LP (EQGP)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of EQGP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,314 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EQGP were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQGP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in EQGP by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EQGP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 574,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in EQGP in the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in EQGP in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EQGP in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQGP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQGP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQGP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EQGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.95 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EQGP from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQGP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

EQGP stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. EQGP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

In other EQGP news, VP Phillip D. Swisher sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $95,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Midstream Corp Equitrans bought 15,364,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $307,288,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,826,129 shares of company stock valued at $836,522,580.

EQGP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

