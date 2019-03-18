Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,588 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Signature Bank worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.56 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $134.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.13.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

