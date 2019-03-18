Barclays PLC (BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 49.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $21,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 1,228.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,177,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 2,013,393 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $14,461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barclays by 248.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 1,737,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $9,490,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.