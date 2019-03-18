Barclays Increases Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Price Target to $145.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of CRL stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $143.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,516. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $146.31.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 5,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total transaction of $759,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,483.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,693. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,460,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 89,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Kresge Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.