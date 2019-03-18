Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,191,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 3.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $758,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $650,249,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $71,715,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,777,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,142,000 after buying an additional 1,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,022,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,483,000 after buying an additional 1,199,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,022,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,483,000 after buying an additional 1,199,502 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at $54.78 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/bank-of-nova-scotia-bns-shares-bought-by-1832-asset-management-l-p.html.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.