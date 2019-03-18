Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.93 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 708,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $52,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $3,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $4,891,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,636.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,500 shares of company stock worth $10,891,075. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWE stock opened at $92.37 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-52-93-million-holdings-in-world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-wwe.html.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.